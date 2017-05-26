A’s upset Red Sox; Royals over Yanks

By Brad Greer

The Batesville A’s are winless no more after recording a 8-5 victory over the first place Red Sox in American Legion baseball action Monday.

The A’s (1-5-1) trailed 3-0 before scoring two runs in each of the first four innings before notching the win.

Mack Hall paced the A’s with a double and single while Grey Griffin produced a two-run single in the third to break open a 4-4 deadlock. Brandon Phelps also added a double in the third with Drew Dunlap contributing an RBI single in the first inning.

Brady Darby scored two runs in the victory with Ben Smith and Dunlap both registered a run each. Phelps, Matthew Turner and Hall all saw time on the pitching mound.

Dawson Griffin and Luke Weldon accounted for the lone hits for the Red Sox who fell to 5-2 and into a first place tie with the Royals who eased past the Yankees 12-5 in the opening game of the day.

The Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first as Gunner Ward reached on a walk to force in Grayden Gullick. Two batters later, Weldon slapped a single into right to drive in Tate Anderson and Griffin. Bubba Winters added a run in the fourth.

Denver Brown, Anderson, Gullick and Griffin towed the rubber for the Red Sox.

Royals 12, Yankees 5

Wes Morgan drove in four runs with a bases clearing triple and a single to lift the Royals past the Yankees who dropped to 3-3-1 on the season.

The Royals broke open the game with a nine-run fourth inning that included six hits. Dre’ Moore also added a bases loaded double in the frame. John Blockmon garnered a pair of RBI singles while Keshaun Lantern provided an RBI single.

Ethan Moore scored two runs while Tanner Jaudon, Hunter Sowell, Jaren Daniels and Blane Cosby added one run each. Daniels, Blockmon, Morgan and Moore pitched for the Royals.

Nathan Walls paced the Yankees with three singles and two runs scored. Caleb White also plated a pair of runs with a double and single. Forrest Pierce and John Culp added RBI singles

Walls, Pierce, Briar Busby and White saw time on the mound for the Yankees.