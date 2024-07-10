Women’s conference at Pleasant Grove Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Staff Report

Pastor Townsend and the Women’s Ministry announce 2024 Women’s Conference which will

convene Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Sis. Ora Polk of Bayson Chapel will be the guest presenter for the session. Registration is $10

and may be paid on-site the day of the conference. All women and girls are welcome and

encouraged to attend.

Attire for the conference is comfortably casual. Feel free to wear your favorite Christian-themed

or church T-shirt.

Pleasant Grove is located at 21967 Highway 7, Coffeeville, and welcomes all, regardless of race

or denominational affiliation. Pastor T. K. Townsend is pastor.

Marjorie Moore, Geneva McCoy, Maggie Johnson, Leandrea Townsend, Mary Chatman, Shirley

Davenport, Dorothy Kee, and Charlene Collins make up the Women’s Month Planning

Committee.