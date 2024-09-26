AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024 Published 11:23 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024

College football Week 5 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Army vs. Temple

AAC Scores | Week 5

Army 42 – Temple 14

Army covered the 12.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

Passing: Bryson Daily (2-for-5, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Bryson Daily (2-for-5, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daily (24 ATT, 152 YDS, 3 TDs)

Daily (24 ATT, 152 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Casey Reynolds (4 TAR, 1 REC, 27 YDS)

Temple Top Performers

Passing: Evan Simon (19-for-30, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Evan Simon (19-for-30, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Joquez Smith (4 ATT, 8 YDS)

Joquez Smith (4 ATT, 8 YDS) Receiving: Dante Wright (11 TAR, 8 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Army Temple 489 Total Yards 219 72 Passing Yards 224 417 Rushing Yards -5 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 5 AAC Schedule

Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Seahawks at Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: DATCU Stadium

DATCU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.