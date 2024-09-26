AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024
Published 11:23 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024
College football Week 5 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
AAC Scores | Week 5
Army 42 – Temple 14
Army covered the 12.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.
Army Top Performers
- Passing: Bryson Daily (2-for-5, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (24 ATT, 152 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (4 TAR, 1 REC, 27 YDS)
Temple Top Performers
- Passing: Evan Simon (19-for-30, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Joquez Smith (4 ATT, 8 YDS)
- Receiving: Dante Wright (11 TAR, 8 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Army
|Temple
|489
|Total Yards
|219
|72
|Passing Yards
|224
|417
|Rushing Yards
|-5
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 5 AAC Schedule
Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner Seahawks at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Denton, Texas
- Venue: DATCU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.