AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024

Published 11:23 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024

By Data Skrive

College football Week 5 action includes eight games with AAC teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Army vs. Temple

AAC Scores | Week 5

Army 42 – Temple 14

Army covered the 12.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (2-for-5, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daily (24 ATT, 152 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (4 TAR, 1 REC, 27 YDS)

Temple Top Performers

  • Passing: Evan Simon (19-for-30, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Joquez Smith (4 ATT, 8 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dante Wright (11 TAR, 8 REC, 98 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Army Temple
489 Total Yards 219
72 Passing Yards 224
417 Rushing Yards -5
0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 5 AAC Schedule

Navy Midshipmen at UAB Blazers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls at Tulane Green Wave

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Seahawks at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Rice Owls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at North Texas Mean Green

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: DATCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Memphis Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

