UM Spring Chancellor’s Honor Roll Published 12:27 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2024 Chancellor’s Honor Roll. Students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0 are included on the list.

Chancellor’s Honor Roll students from Panola County are:

Batesville: Lily Avery, Rebekah Bailey, Lauren Barbee, Bailey Bridges, Kaylie Burrows, Annabelle Fassnacht, Lani Goolsby, Heather Hollins, Jocelyn House, Savannah Isaacks, Hannah Ivey, Addison Johnston, McKenzie Perkins, Carson Pierce, Jazmine Smith, and Gariuna Williams.

Pope: Nicolette Boyd, Noah Doty, and Monica Robinson.

Como: Devin Demaree.

Sardis: Amanda Draper and Hannah Scott.

Crenshaw: Matthew Lewallen.

Courtland: Brinley Locke and Levi Williams.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.