Panola Students Sign Scholarships Published 12:23 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation held scholarship signings for Panola County students: (From left) Jakerria Smith of Pope, The Leonard Morris Endowed Scholarship; Jaylah Johnson of Como, The Elizabeth Carter Fatherree Endowed Scholarship; Amanda Bonner of Courtland, The Deanna Patterson Grant Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship; Mollie Henson of Pope, The Dr. Denise Bynum Endowed Scholarship; Travious Echols of Como, The Springs Industries Endowed Scholarship; Natalie Duellman of Courtland, The Ben and Alma Wynne Endowed Scholarship; and Sydney Hannaford of Batesville, The John C. Curry Memorial/Batesville Presbyterian Church Endowed Scholarship. (Allie Crick)