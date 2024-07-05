NW Foundation Scholarships Published 12:21 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation held scholarship signings for Panola County students: (Front, from left) Elizabeth Pritchard of Batesville, The Price and Bobbie Darby Endowed Scholarship; Chantia Davis of Batesville, The William Lynn and Lula Brooks Wallace Endowed Scholarship; Madison Hughes of Batesville, The Katherine (Kitty) Lee Jenkins Endowed Scholarship; Akiria Turman of Batesville, The Joe and Jean Beckum Endowed Scholarship; Emma Estridge of Batesville, The Independence Presbyterian Church of Batesville Endowed Scholarship; Abby White of Courtland, The Graeber Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Mahogany Donner of Sardis, The Jones-Pointer Endowed Scholarship (second row) Eycis Short of Batesville, The Deputy Sheriff Joe K. Cosby Endowed Scholarship; Price Haynes of Como, The Katherine (Kitty) Lee Jenkins Endowed Scholarship; Logan Powell of Batesville, The Robert A. and Cathryn M. Hyde Endowed Scholarship; Mitchel Roberts of Courtland, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship; John Duncan of Sarah, The James Jackson Endowed Scholarship; Matthew Joyner of Batesville, The Robert A. and Cathryn M. Hyde Endowed Scholarship; William Daleke of Batesville, The Gateway Tire Endowed Scholarship; and Chelsea Webb of Como, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship. (Allie Crick)