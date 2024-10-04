How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 4 Published 1:48 am Friday, October 4, 2024

Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes two exciting matchups. Among them is the New York Liberty versus the Las Vegas Aces.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

