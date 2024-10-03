Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 5 Published 7:51 pm Thursday, October 3, 2024

When the South Carolina Gamecocks play the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5, our computer model predicts the Gamecocks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+8.5) Under (53.5) South Carolina 26, Ole Miss 25

Ole Miss Betting Info (2024)

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 76.3%.

The Rebels have four wins in five games against the spread this year.

In games this season when favored by 8.5 points or more, Ole Miss are 4-1 against the spread.

One of the Rebels’ five games this season has gone over the point total.

Ole Miss games have had an average of 61.8 points this season, 8.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

South Carolina Betting Info (2024)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 28.3% chance to win.

The Gamecocks’ ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

In games it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

The Gamecocks have gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

The average total for South Carolina games this year is eight fewer points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Gamecocks 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ole Miss 47.4 8.4 49.3 9 40 6 South Carolina 34.3 17 35.3 20.7 31 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.