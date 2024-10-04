WNBA Betting Picks: Friday, Oct. 4
Published 12:39 am Friday, October 4, 2024
Planning to make some bets on today’s WNBA action? You’re in luck. We have computer projections for every game — spread and total picks included — plus info about each contest.
WNBA Picks Today – Oct. 4
Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Sun (-2.5)
- Total Pick: Over (151.5)
- Prediction: Sun 80, Lynx 77
How to Watch
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces
Odds & Predictions
- Spread Pick: Liberty (+3)
- Total Pick: Under (165.5)
- Prediction: Aces 83, Liberty 82
How to Watch
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
