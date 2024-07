Locals Receive NW Scholarships Published 12:24 pm Friday, July 5, 2024

Northwest Mississippi Community College Foundation held scholarship signings for Batesville students: (Front, from left) Kaedence Warren, The Storage Plus Endowed Scholarship; India Draper, The Inez Carter Fancher Endowed Scholarship; Tanezia Smith, The Shoot for the Heart Nursing Endowed Scholarship; (Second row) Lily Locke, The Jones-Pointer Endowed Scholarship; Zykerria Sanford, The Gail Wilborn Endowed Scholarship; Rowan Baker, The Robert L. King Endowed Scholarship; and Myiesha Bobo, The John and Stelloise Basinger Endowed Scholarship. (Allie Crick)