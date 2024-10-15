Discover the Best Week 7 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds Published 5:37 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In a Week 7 NFL slate that features a lot of exciting contests, the Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings is a game to see.

Looking for NFL player prop bets for this week's games? This article includes NFL player props for every contest.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL.

Broncos at Saints

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Alvin Kamara Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 33.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

69.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 33.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) Bo Nix Props: 187.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 24.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Patriots at Jaguars

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: London, England

Bengals at Browns

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Texans at Packers

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Jordan Love Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

257.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) C.J. Stroud Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 10.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Eagles at Giants

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Seahawks at Falcons

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Lions at Vikings

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Titans at Bills

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Dolphins at Colts

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Raiders at Rams

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Inglewood, California

Panthers at Commanders

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Landover, Maryland

Chiefs at 49ers

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Santa Clara, California

Jets at Steelers

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ravens at Buccaneers

Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 Location: Tampa, Florida

Chargers at Cardinals

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 Location: Glendale, Arizona

