Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on October 15 Published 4:56 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken square off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15

Tuesday, October 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-177)

Predators (-177) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 Ryan O’Reilly 82 26 43 69 Kraken Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jared McCann 80 29 33 62 Oliver Bjorkstrand 82 20 39 59 Chandler Stephenson 75 16 35 51 Vince Dunn 59 11 35 46 Jordan Eberle 78 17 27 44

Kraken vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

The Predators scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (266 total, 3.2 per game).

Defensively, Nashville conceded 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The Predators had the league’s 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.56%).

The Kraken had 214 goals last season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Seattle’s total of 232 goals conceded (2.8 per game) was eighth in the league.

The Kraken scored on 20.66% of their power plays, No. 17 in the NHL.

