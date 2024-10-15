Vikings, Buccaneers, Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Published 6:18 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Who are the top teams in the league going into Week 7 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

5-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 23-17 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

4-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 51-27 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Ravens

Ravens Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0

5-0 | 17-0 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 26-13 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ 49ers

@ 49ers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 34-13 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 13-4

4-1 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 47-9 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings

@ Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

4-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 30-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 32-13 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 38-20 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-2 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: W 30-23 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

3-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 23-16 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

11. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 23-16 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Houston Texans

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 13-4

5-1 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 41-21 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

3-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 20-16 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Giants

@ Giants Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

4-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

2-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 51-27 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-3 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 36-24 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-2 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 35-16 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

18. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8

3-3 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. New York Jets

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 9-8

2-4 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 23-20 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

2-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 34-13 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21

9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

21. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

1-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 24-19 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Raiders

Raiders Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

2-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 17-7 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Browns

@ Browns Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13

3-3 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: L 36-24 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-3 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 47-9 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

25. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-4 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 17-7 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-13

1-4 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Bills

@ Bills Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-4 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 32-13 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-5 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 20-16 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15

1-5 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 35-16 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New England Patriots

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-5 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 41-21 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16

1-5 | 1-16 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 38-20 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-3 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 15-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.