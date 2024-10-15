Vikings, Buccaneers, Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Published 6:18 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Vikings, Buccaneers, Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

Who are the top teams in the league going into Week 7 of the NFL schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 23-17 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Lions
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 14-3
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 51-27 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Ravens
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 17-0
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: W 26-13 vs Saints

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ 49ers
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 34-13 vs Cardinals

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Texans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Detroit Lions

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: W 47-9 vs Cowboys

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Vikings
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Washington Commanders

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 15-2
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: L 30-23 vs Ravens

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Panthers
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 32-13 vs Raiders

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Jets
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: W 38-20 vs Panthers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Seahawks
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 11-6
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: W 30-23 vs Commanders

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Buccaneers
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

10. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 23-16 vs Broncos

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Cardinals
  • Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream:

11. Denver Broncos

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: L 23-16 vs Chargers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Saints
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Houston Texans

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 13-4
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 41-21 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Packers
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 20-16 vs Browns

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Giants
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 12-5
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 23-20 vs Jets

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Titans
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 51-27 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Broncos
  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-9
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: W 36-24 vs Seahawks

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Chiefs
  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Chicago Bears

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: W 35-16 vs Jaguars

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

18. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Titans

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Dolphins
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. New York Jets

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 9-8
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 23-20 vs Bills

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Steelers
  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 10-7
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: L 34-13 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Chargers
  • Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream:

21. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: L 24-19 vs Packers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Raiders
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: W 17-7 vs Giants

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Browns
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: L 36-24 vs 49ers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Falcons
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-11
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 47-9 vs Lions

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

25. New York Giants

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 17-7 vs Bengals

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Eagles
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Colts

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Bills
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 4-13
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: L 32-13 vs Steelers

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Rams
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 20-16 vs Eagles

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Bengals
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-15
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: L 35-16 vs Bears

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Patriots
  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. New England Patriots

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 41-21 vs Texans

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Jaguars
  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-16
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 38-20 vs Falcons

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Commanders
  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-14
  • Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 15-10 vs Patriots

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Colts
  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on TV or Streaming Live - October 15

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Seattle Kraken on TV or Streaming Live – October 15

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow