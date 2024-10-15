How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 7:18 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 15

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

