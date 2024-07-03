Restaurant Inspections Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Restaurant Inspections

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted five food service inspections in Panola County

between June 1-30 with three facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and no Cs

assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter

grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical

violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.

No further corrective actions are required. A “C” grade means critical violations were found,

but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and

all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were Costa Mexican

Grill at Batesville, Communicare, and Supreme Produce at Kroger.

Facilities receiving a B grade were McDonald’s on East Lee Street in Sardis, and Mr. Jiffy 2.