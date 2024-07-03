Restaurant Inspections
Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Restaurant Inspections
Staff report
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted five food service inspections in Panola County
between June 1-30 with three facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and no Cs
assigned.
Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter
grade to clearly communicate the most recent health department inspection.
The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading
system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care
centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.
“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical
violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist.
No further corrective actions are required. A “C” grade means critical violations were found,
but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and
all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.
The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were Costa Mexican
Grill at Batesville, Communicare, and Supreme Produce at Kroger.
Facilities receiving a B grade were McDonald’s on East Lee Street in Sardis, and Mr. Jiffy 2.