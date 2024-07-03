Panola County Jail Log Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

June 24

Dequan H. Titus, 419 Railroad Ave., Greenville, federal detainee.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and contempt of

court.

LaKrystal Qwenshay Brownlee, 122 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court..

June 25

Arlando James Webb, 209 Draper St., Batesville, charged with murder.

Jesus Alberton Pena, 113 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

June 26

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 105 Patton Lane, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant..

Orlando Jay Webb, 1303A Hentz Rd., Batesville, charged with murder.

June 27

Tyler Colt Willis, 209 Bruce St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Keneesha Lashay Anderson, 15 Earnestine Turner Rd., Sardis, charged with first degree

murder.

Jessica Monique Presley, 402 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with two counts of felony child

endangerment.

Kenneth Deshawne Rudd, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Kathy Diana Wiley, 808 Deerfield Dr., Oxford, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Toby Lee Tucker, 224 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Steven Douglas Petit, 99 Northwood Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Orlando Devonte Gardner, 104 OB McClinton Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI, no insurance,

expired tag, and no drivers license.

Rosevelt Oneal Young, 4135 Dunlap Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Nelson Decker Conley, 202 East Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Genaro DeJesus Aguilar, 9 Hilltop Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

June 28

Shawndarryl Denorris Daniel, 416 Juanita St., Sardis, charged with felon in possession of a

weapon, and held on a warrant from Marion, IN.

Ricky Devonta Harris, 213 Draper St., Batesville, charged with parole violation.

Korea Oshianna Carter, 331 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Ahmore White, 331 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

June 29

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Willie C. Frost, 303 West Railroad St., Como, charged with felony burglary of a vehicle.

Dantelle Lantrease Emmerson, 1179 CR 211, Coffeeville, charged with shoplifting and two

counts of simple possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Isaiah Ford, 1365 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply and possession of burglary tools.

Steven Andropolis Moore, 215 Division St., Como, charged with violation of a protection order

and resisting arrest.

Jateryance Davone Smith, 209 Claude St., Batesville, charged with reckless driving, improper

passing, no insurance, speeding, disorderly conduct, and DUI (other).

June 30

Shameka Nicole Cosby, 329 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Cecile Tyrone Bishop, 329 Hwy. 51, Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace and

simple domestic violence.

July 1

Sylvester Gerod Kuykendall, Jr., 366 Tony Keating Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of

the peace.

Lekendrick Applewhite, 701 11th St., Lambert, charged with open container.