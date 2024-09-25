Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Levis worth starting? For insights into his tilt against the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in 2024, Levis is ranked 67th overall in the league and 28th at his position.

In his last game (last week against the Green Bay Packers), Levis finished with 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

