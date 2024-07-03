Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 5:13 pm Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

June 25

Hwy. 6E, Guaranty Bank, fire alarm.

Boothe St., 49 year old female with head pain.

June 26

Batesville Civic Center, fire alarm.

Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, 9th Grade building, smoke detector.

June 27

Maple Lane, 68 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Eureka St., lift assist only.

Corporate Dr., Insituform, 46 year old male with chest pain.

June 28

MLK Dr., 67 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 35 & James St., vehicle fire.

MLK Dr., 63 year old female with difficulty breathing.

June 29

I-55 northbound, vehicle accident, rollover, possible entrapment, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 6W., Classic Cars area, vehicle rollover with entrapment.

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 68 year old male has fallen and has a possible broken

wrist.

Hwy. 310 & Warner St., Como, county is requesting ladder truck to rescue unconscious man

injured in tree cutting accident, still in tree.

London Cove, 36 year old male has passed out, CPR is in progress.

June 30

Kyle St., 68 year old male is unconscious.

House Carlson Dr., Chilis, male subject having a medical emergency.

Piccadilly Dr., 84 year old male bleeding from leg.

July 1

Gordon Dr., 42 year old female with back pain and swollen leg.

Hwy. 6 in Sonic area, two vehicle accident, injuries unknown.

Corporate Dr., Insituform, commercial fire alarm.

Hoskins Road area, caller reports man is lying on side of road unconscious, Lifeguard has been

toned, BPD en route.