World Series Champs Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The Batesville Breeze captured the Dizzy Dean 6U softball World Series championship last week at Snowden Grove Park in Southaven. Team members include (front, from left) Ayla Brown, Kaycen Gammel, Ellie Beth Middleton, Karla Roden, Hadleigh Harbour, Sarah Lauderdale, (middle) Eva Wade Aldridge, Brealeigh Moore, Isabella Houston, Denley Blake Brooks, Ruby Jones, (back) and coaches Casi Brooks, Bo Jones, Kristy Jones, and Makenzie Crutcher. Houston, Moore, Brooks and Gammel were named to the All-Tournament team while Jones was tabbed Most Valuable Player.