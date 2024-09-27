Where to Watch Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28 Published 7:48 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (3-1) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 320 YDS / 7 TD / 80 YPG / 5.5 YPC

14 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 1,112 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

46 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG Roc Taylor WR 17 REC / 264 YDS / 1 TD / 66 YPG Brandon Thomas RB 139 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG / 7 YPC Chandler Martin LB 19 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK William Whitlow Jr. DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK Bryce Edmondson LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 10/11/2024 at South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Middle Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Nicholas Vattiato QB 1,002 YDS (65.2%) / 5 TD / 4 INT Omari Kelly WR 18 REC / 297 YDS / 3 TD / 74.3 YPG Jaiden Credle RB 194 YDS / 2 TD / 48.5 YPG / 5 YPC

11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.8 REC YPG Holden Willis TE 16 REC / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 64.8 YPG John Howse IV DB 10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT Brendon Harris DB 16 TKL / 1 TFL Jordan Thompson LB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK James Gillespie DL 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Middle Tennessee Schedule