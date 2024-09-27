Where to Watch Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28

Published 7:48 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 28

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (3-1) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Saturday, September 28, 2024.

Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 320 YDS / 7 TD / 80 YPG / 5.5 YPC
14 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 1,112 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
46 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG
Roc Taylor WR 17 REC / 264 YDS / 1 TD / 66 YPG
Brandon Thomas RB 139 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG / 7 YPC
Chandler Martin LB 19 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
William Whitlow Jr. DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Bryce Edmondson LB 11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
10/11/2024 at South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Middle Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Nicholas Vattiato QB 1,002 YDS (65.2%) / 5 TD / 4 INT
Omari Kelly WR 18 REC / 297 YDS / 3 TD / 74.3 YPG
Jaiden Credle RB 194 YDS / 2 TD / 48.5 YPG / 5 YPC
11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.8 REC YPG
Holden Willis TE 16 REC / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 64.8 YPG
John Howse IV DB 10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
Brendon Harris DB 16 TKL / 1 TFL
Jordan Thompson LB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
James Gillespie DL 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Middle Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Tennessee Tech W 32-25
9/7/2024 at Ole Miss L 52-3
9/14/2024 vs. Western Kentucky L 49-21
9/21/2024 vs. Duke L 45-17
9/28/2024 at Memphis
10/10/2024 at Louisiana Tech
10/15/2024 vs. Kennesaw State
10/23/2024 at Jacksonville State
11/2/2024 at UTEP
11/9/2024 vs. Liberty
11/23/2024 vs. New Mexico State
11/30/2024 at Florida International

