Where to Watch Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28
Published 7:48 pm Friday, September 27, 2024
One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (3-1) take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Here we will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.
Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|320 YDS / 7 TD / 80 YPG / 5.5 YPC
14 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|1,112 YDS (63.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
46 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|17 REC / 264 YDS / 1 TD / 66 YPG
|Brandon Thomas
|RB
|139 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG / 7 YPC
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|19 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|William Whitlow Jr.
|DL
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Bryce Edmondson
|LB
|11 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|10/11/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Middle Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Nicholas Vattiato
|QB
|1,002 YDS (65.2%) / 5 TD / 4 INT
|Omari Kelly
|WR
|18 REC / 297 YDS / 3 TD / 74.3 YPG
|Jaiden Credle
|RB
|194 YDS / 2 TD / 48.5 YPG / 5 YPC
11 REC / 47 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.8 REC YPG
|Holden Willis
|TE
|16 REC / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 64.8 YPG
|John Howse IV
|DB
|10 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK / 2 INT
|Brendon Harris
|DB
|16 TKL / 1 TFL
|Jordan Thompson
|LB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|James Gillespie
|DL
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Tennessee Tech
|W 32-25
|9/7/2024
|at Ole Miss
|L 52-3
|9/14/2024
|vs. Western Kentucky
|L 49-21
|9/21/2024
|vs. Duke
|L 45-17
|9/28/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|10/10/2024
|at Louisiana Tech
|–
|10/15/2024
|vs. Kennesaw State
|–
|10/23/2024
|at Jacksonville State
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTEP
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Liberty
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. New Mexico State
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Florida International
|–