Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28

Published 1:53 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Henry Parrish Jr. will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) into their battle versus the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024
  • Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG
Tre Harris WR 39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG
Antwane Wells Jr. WR 14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG
Chris Paul Jr. LB 21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
J.J. Pegues DL 8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Trey Amos DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
T.J. Dudley LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky Key Players

Name Position Stats
Demie Sumo RB 274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
Brock Vandagriff QB 550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
Barion Brown WR 12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG
Dane Key WR 15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG
Maxwell Hairston DB 1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Zion Childress DB 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Ty Bryant DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
J.J. Weaver LB 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Southern Miss W 31-0
9/7/2024 vs. South Carolina L 31-6
9/14/2024 vs. Georgia L 13-12
9/21/2024 vs. Ohio W 41-6
9/28/2024 at Ole Miss
10/12/2024 vs. Vanderbilt
10/19/2024 at Florida
10/26/2024 vs. Auburn
11/2/2024 at Tennessee
11/16/2024 vs. Murray State
11/23/2024 at Texas
11/30/2024 vs. Louisville

