Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28
Published 1:53 pm Friday, September 27, 2024
Henry Parrish Jr. will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) into their battle versus the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT
91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC
6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|WR
|14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|J.J. Pegues
|DL
|8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Trey Amos
|DB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|13 TKL / 0 TFL
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Kentucky Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Demie Sumo
|RB
|274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG
|Brock Vandagriff
|QB
|550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG
|Barion Brown
|WR
|12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG
|Dane Key
|WR
|15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG
|Maxwell Hairston
|DB
|1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Zion Childress
|DB
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Ty Bryant
|DB
|3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|J.J. Weaver
|LB
|2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Southern Miss
|W 31-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. South Carolina
|L 31-6
|9/14/2024
|vs. Georgia
|L 13-12
|9/21/2024
|vs. Ohio
|W 41-6
|9/28/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Vanderbilt
|–
|10/19/2024
|at Florida
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Auburn
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Tennessee
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. Murray State
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Texas
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Louisville
|–