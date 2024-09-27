Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 28 Published 1:53 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

Henry Parrish Jr. will lead the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) into their battle versus the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ABC.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 1,554 YDS (79.8%) / 12 TD / 2 INT

91 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 22.8 RUSH YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 442 YDS / 7 TD / 110.5 YPG / 7.6 YPC

6 REC / 49 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.3 REC YPG Tre Harris WR 39 REC / 661 YDS / 4 TD / 165.3 YPG Antwane Wells Jr. WR 14 REC / 274 YDS / 4 TD / 68.5 YPG Chris Paul Jr. LB 21 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK J.J. Pegues DL 8 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK Trey Amos DB 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD T.J. Dudley LB 13 TKL / 0 TFL

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky – 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Kentucky Key Players

Name Position Stats Demie Sumo RB 274 YDS / 3 TD / 68.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC

6 REC / 53 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.3 REC YPG Brock Vandagriff QB 550 YDS (58.2%) / 3 TD / 2 INT

53 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.3 RUSH YPG Barion Brown WR 12 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TD / 22.5 YPG Dane Key WR 15 REC / 264 YDS / 0 TD / 66 YPG Maxwell Hairston DB 1 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Zion Childress DB 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Ty Bryant DB 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD J.J. Weaver LB 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Kentucky Schedule