Joy Woods, 69 Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Joy Woods, age 69, formerly of Batesville, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at The Springs of Harrison in Harrison, AR.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, at 2 p.m., in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Darby officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery.