Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Running back Tony Pollard faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked run defense in the league (112 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Pollard worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 85th overall in the league and 25th at his position, Pollard has accumulated 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game) so far in 2024.

Looking at his previous game, last week versus the Green Bay Packers, Pollard put up a stat line of: 6 carries, 14 yards. He ended up with 2.9 fantasy points.

