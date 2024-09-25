Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:50 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked passing defense (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth inserting into your starting lineup? For insights into his tilt against the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 10.6 fantasy points (3.5 per game) — 15th at his position, 202nd in the NFL.

In his last game (last week versus the Green Bay Packers), Okonkwo finished with 1.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards.

