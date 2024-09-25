Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:51 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked rushing defense (112 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Is Spears worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Spears is 46th at his position and 186th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 12.4 (4.1 per game).

In his previous game (last week against the Green Bay Packers), Spears finished with 6.1 fantasy points — 2 carries, 7 yards; 4 receptions, 54 yards.

