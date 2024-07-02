Everett Riley Mixon, 35 Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Everett Riley Mixon, 35, of Batesville, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 29, 2024, at his home.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at noon. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Everett was born November 24, 1988 in Alexandria, LA. Growing up, Everett played football for North Delta School in Batesville and went on to become a heavy equipment operator after graduation. He loved working, especially as a track hoe operator. He loved cooking, eating and a leisurely day hanging out on the boat. Remembering Everett, he a had knack for aggravating people but putting a smile on people’s faces was one his greatest qualities. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Everett was preceded in death by his father, James Ronnie Mixon.

The family he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife, Jessie Parker Mixon, of Batesville, two children: Wyatt Mixon of Batesville, and Rylee Mixon of Philadelphia, MS, his mother Lisa Pearson (Lynn), of Batesville, three siblings; Mallory Mixon Woods (Walter), of Pope, Kenneth Pearson (Corrie), of Southaven, and Amanda Martin (James), of Coldwater, as well as his grandmother, Agnes Weeks Montgomery, of Water Valley.