Alfred Boyd "Red" Jamison, 70

Alfred Boyd “Red” Jamison, known for his skill as an auto mechanic and having worked for Barringer Chevrolet in Marks for years, sadly passed away at his home in Batesville on June 30, 2024. He was born on September 19, 1953 in Ruleville, to the late Charlie M. Jamison and Margaret Elizabeth Worley Jamison.

Throughout his life, Red cultivated a reputation for being kind and loving, traits that endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Red worked for the Marks Fire Dept. as a volunteer for many years. Beyond his successful career as an auto mechanic, he found joy in tinkering with small woodworking projects, exploring the realm of computers, indulging in painting endeavors, watching a little TV, and showering affection on his beloved feline companions. Most of all, Red adored his family and his many friends.

Red’s memory will forever be cherished by his surviving loved ones. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Susan Howe Jamison of Batesville; his son Bo Jamison and daughter-in-law Agetha of New Mexico; his daughter Hope Jamison of Batesville; as well as his sister Barbara J. Wall of Batesville.

The services to honor and remember the life of Alfred “Red” Jamison will take place 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m.

May Red’s legacy of kindness and love continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.