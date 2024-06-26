Property Transfers Published 11:30 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 10 -14, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Leslie Rankin Childers to Timothy Patrick Hawkins, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South,

Range 5 West.

Don W. Brummett and Evelyn H. Brummett to Melinda K. Mills, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Kent D. McPhail, Substitute Trustee, McPhail Sanchez, LLC to Bank of America, NA ℅ Carrington Mortgage

Services, LLC, West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Willie Dernell Johnson and Joe A. Johnson to Tevin Tate and Kiayon Ales, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Leota Jonel Guthridge and Julie A. Philippart, Lot 16, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

Wake, LLC to Sherman Edward Morrow, Jr. and Allyson W. Morrow, Lot 6, Cypress Point Subdivision.

Archie Dowdle to Marcus Christon, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Floyd Morris Horn and Claudine Avis Horn to Floyd Morris Horn (Life Tenant), Claudine Avis Horn (Life Tenant), and

Tessa Ann Kilpatrick (Remainderman), Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

James Franklin to Jay 10 Properties, LLC, A 5.0-acre parcel of land in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5; Lot 37, Sardis Country Estates.

Melvin Wing to Jay 10 Properties, LLC, Lot 15, Sardis Country Estates.

Rubin Lublin, LLC to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South,

Range 7 West in the Town of Courtland.

Cobb River Road Farm, LLC to Josef and April Cobb, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23,

Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Brian Freed and Sarah Freed to Steven T. Holiday, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South,

Range 6 West.

Willie Dernell Johnson and Joe A. Johnson to Tevin Tate and Kiayon Ales, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Billy D. McCullar Estate to Lacy McCullar Sarwat, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township

9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Keithry Eppenger, Towanda Johnson, Fatha Wright, Geatrice Williams, and Olivia Tyson to Roger Dale Gayden, A

part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Wayne Stephens, Jr. to Frenodia Farms, LLC, A fractional part of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Property transfers between June 17-21, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Carolyn Ann Stokes to Duran Jones and Tessa Henderson, A part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Odysseus Strategies, LLC to Leonard Boothe, West Half of Lots 24-26, Block B of Liberty

Heights Subdivision, in Section 7, Township 9, Range 7.

Jennifer Christine Gehringer to Robert Darrin Anderson and Heather F. Anderson, A part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Denley Rental Properties, LLC to Emily Johnson Gladwell and Charlotte Denise Maher, Lot 39,

First Addition to Saree Subdivision.

Donald Pride to Sarah I. Blanco, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

Charles M. Anderson, Jr. to Logan Otto, III, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Tyrus Toles to Adam Still, A 2-acre part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8, Range 6.

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery to James C. Broome and Hilda Broome, Section K, Lot 15,

Spaces 9 and 10.

Donahue & Boren, LLC to Michael Smith and Anita Renay Smith, 198 Perkins Lane, Batesville.

Doug Jones to Patrick O. Hamilton, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9, Range 6.

Robert Hill to Thomas Malone, Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8

West.

Long Land Investments to Karishma Duncan, Lots 546 and 547, Enid Shores Subdivision, Part

E, in Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

Charles Anderson to Proverbs Real Estate, LLC, Lot 46, Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

The Joyce W. Whitaker Revocable Trust to Lakewood Estates Subdivision, Lakewood Estates

Subdivision (All Lots).

First Judicial District

Johnnie Hill to Joseph A. Higdon and Roberto Ramirez, Part of Lots 3 and 4, Block 9, Como.

Keith Allen Hicks, Sheila Hicks, and Patrick Dennis Ansbro to Mike Botti, 119.77 acres in part of

the South Half of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Rachel Elizabeth Edlin to Jeffery Clayton Edlin, A part of the Northeast corner of Section 5,

Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Rhonda Ashe and Sharon Elaine Fleury to Luis Castillo, A 1.9091-acre tract in the Northeast

Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

William Nicholas Taylor and Rebekah Emily Taylor to Jeffrey Denton and Michelle Denton, A

part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Teresa Stephens Powell to Fredonia Farms, LLC, A fractional part of Section 4, Township 7

South Range 6 West.

Tyler Justin Wooten and Chelsia Alise Wooten to Aaron Jordan Wooten and Kaitlen M. Wooten,

A parcel in Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.