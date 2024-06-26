Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

June 17

Richard Corey Mitchell, Jr., 3530 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and speeding.

Taveon M. Watters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with armed robbery.

June 18

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with trespassing and malicious

mischief.

Felicia Marie Smith, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with trespassing and malicious

mischief.

Roydarrius Tremaine Johnson, 2248 McNeely Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic

violence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Erica Makrisha Oliver, 2248 McNeely Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Nathaniel Douglas Schwinn, 151 Hemlock Dr., Batesville, charged with speeding and reckless

driving.

William Elanica Nolan, 240 Joe Dettor Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Gadarrius Lushun Toliver, 420 Franklin St., Sardis, held for court appearance.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 115 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Odai Algadi, 16317 66th Ave., Tinley Park, IL, charged with DUI (other) and possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Tanqanika Ciera Robinson, 201C Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with abuse of the 911

emergency system, disorderly conduct, and using abusive language with a law enforcement

officer.

June 19

Tyrevous Antrekivous Harris, 207 Draper St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Thomas Collum, 273 Wild Cat Bottom, Red Banks, arrested on a bench warrant.

Markevious Jones Tribble, 201 Horseshoe Dr., Sledge, charged with six counts of petit larceny,

eight counts of burglary, two counts of trespassing, and grand larceny.

Gary W. Bland, 118 Jones St., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Quadrelle Amuntwe Jones, Crowder, charged with two counts of trespassing, six counts of petit

larceny, eight counts of burglary, and grand larceny.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with driving an ATV on a public road

and failure to yield to blue lights.

Jasmine Sharell Moore, 5601 Lexy Lane, Southaven, arrested on a bench warrant.

Charles Dee Martin, 154 Front St., Pope, charged with open container.

Martavious Donte Harris, 109 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of disregard for

a traffic device and careless driving.

June 20

Lourella Strong, 114 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with simple assault by threat and

trespassing.

Jennifer Raine Bible, 1028 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Billy Lynn Smith, 2926 JQ West Rd., Como, charged with careless driving.

Jamal Dewayne Rudd, 300 Ringgold Rd., Clarksville, TN, charged with failure to yield to an

emergency vehicle and expired tag.

June 21

John Curtis Dennison, 1842 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Kimberly Hood King, 251 Green Road N., Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled

substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Dallas Thomas Kendall, 1903 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

John Blake Ritter, 251 Green Road N., Sardis, charged with felony possession of a controlled

substance, possession of paraphernalia, and switched tag.

Jarek Muhammed Adieh, 209 Elm Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

June 22

Denyse Stewart, 700 Shadow Creek Dr., Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

Devious Travontge Ruffin, 7082 Hampton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with running a stop sign, no

drivers license, no insurance, reckless driving, and threatening an officer.

Jalanre Anetionette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Kimala Denise Taylor, 195 Greg Taylor Ext., Courland, charged with contempt of court.

Renise Tardy, 3568 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

Timothy Wayne Madison, 3568 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

June 23

Braulio Sanchez Vazquez, 2448 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no insurance, and

leaving the scene of an accident.