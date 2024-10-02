SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6 Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Week 6 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Georgia -24.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 36.1 points

Georgia by 36.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina +9.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.7 points

South Carolina by 1.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -13.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 20.7 points

Tennessee by 20.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 3.2 points

Missouri by 3.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at Florida Gators

UCF Knights at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UCF by 1.5 points

UCF by 1.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets

Over 55.5 – Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores

Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 62 points

62 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 52.5 – Auburn vs. Georgia

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 46 points

46 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 59.5 – Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 54.9 points

54.9 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48.5 – Missouri vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 45.5 points

45.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 51 points

51 points Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 6 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 4-1 (2-0 SEC) 29.0 / 18.0 393.6 / 330.8 Texas 5-0 (1-0 SEC) 45.0 / 7.0 513.4 / 228.2 Alabama 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 47.0 / 15.0 486.8 / 315.8 Missouri 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 36.5 / 12.0 472.3 / 219.0 Tennessee 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 54.0 / 7.0 565.8 / 176.0 LSU 4-1 (1-0 SEC) 35.2 / 21.6 467.4 / 353.6 Oklahoma 4-1 (1-1 SEC) 28.6 / 16.0 297.8 / 324.2 Georgia 3-1 (1-1 SEC) 32.3 / 14.8 431.5 / 288.3 South Carolina 3-1 (1-1 SEC) 34.3 / 17.0 371.8 / 264.8 Arkansas 3-2 (1-1 SEC) 35.8 / 20.2 495.0 / 319.4 Florida 2-2 (1-1 SEC) 31.8 / 27.3 424.3 / 425.5 Kentucky 3-2 (1-2 SEC) 22.0 / 13.4 321.6 / 244.2 Ole Miss 4-1 (0-1 SEC) 47.4 / 8.4 607.4 / 258.6 Vanderbilt 2-2 (0-1 SEC) 37.0 / 23.3 354.3 / 334.0 Auburn 2-3 (0-2 SEC) 33.4 / 18.8 466.0 / 329.0 Mississippi State 1-4 (0-2 SEC) 27.4 / 31.6 380.2 / 437.8

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.