SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Week 6 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Georgia -24.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Best Week 6 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 36.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: South Carolina +9.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Tennessee -13.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 20.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 3.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Florida +2.5 vs. UCF
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UCF by 1.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Best Week 6 SEC Total Bets
Over 55.5 – Alabama vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 62 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 52.5 – Auburn vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 46 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 59.5 – Tennessee vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 54.9 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 48.5 – Missouri vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 45.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 53.5 – Ole Miss vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 51 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 5 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 6 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|4-1 (2-0 SEC)
|29.0 / 18.0
|393.6 / 330.8
|Texas
|5-0 (1-0 SEC)
|45.0 / 7.0
|513.4 / 228.2
|Alabama
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|47.0 / 15.0
|486.8 / 315.8
|Missouri
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|36.5 / 12.0
|472.3 / 219.0
|Tennessee
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|54.0 / 7.0
|565.8 / 176.0
|LSU
|4-1 (1-0 SEC)
|35.2 / 21.6
|467.4 / 353.6
|Oklahoma
|4-1 (1-1 SEC)
|28.6 / 16.0
|297.8 / 324.2
|Georgia
|3-1 (1-1 SEC)
|32.3 / 14.8
|431.5 / 288.3
|South Carolina
|3-1 (1-1 SEC)
|34.3 / 17.0
|371.8 / 264.8
|Arkansas
|3-2 (1-1 SEC)
|35.8 / 20.2
|495.0 / 319.4
|Florida
|2-2 (1-1 SEC)
|31.8 / 27.3
|424.3 / 425.5
|Kentucky
|3-2 (1-2 SEC)
|22.0 / 13.4
|321.6 / 244.2
|Ole Miss
|4-1 (0-1 SEC)
|47.4 / 8.4
|607.4 / 258.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-2 (0-1 SEC)
|37.0 / 23.3
|354.3 / 334.0
|Auburn
|2-3 (0-2 SEC)
|33.4 / 18.8
|466.0 / 329.0
|Mississippi State
|1-4 (0-2 SEC)
|27.4 / 31.6
|380.2 / 437.8
