NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:33 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Wondering about the best against-the-spread bet among all 14 NFL games in Week 5? Our pick, in terms of ATS, is Texans +1. But continue reading, because we have lots more tips, and that could lead to parlay possibilities.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 5
Jump to Matchup:
BUF-HOU | MIA-NE | TB-ATL | NYJ-MIN | BAL-CIN | DAL-PIT | IND-JAX | LV-DEN | CAR-CHI | CLE-WAS | GB-LAR | NO-KC | NYG-SEA | ARI-SF
Pick: Texans +1 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 2.1 points
- Spread: Bills -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Patriots -1 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 4.0 points
- Spread: Patriots -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Buccaneers +1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 0.7 points
- Spread: Falcons -1.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 3
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Prime Video
Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.2 points
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Bengals +2.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.2 points
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Steelers -2.5 vs. Cowboys
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 6.0 points
- Spread: Steelers -2.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Colts +3 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 3.2 points
- Spread: Jaguars -3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Broncos -3 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.8 points
- Spread: Broncos -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Bears -3.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 7.9 points
- Spread: Bears -3.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Commanders -3.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.4 points
- Spread: Commanders -3.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Rams +3.5 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 0.5 points
- Spread: Packers -3.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Saints +5 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 4.6 points
- Spread: Chiefs -5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pick: Seahawks -6 vs. Giants
- Matchup: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 7.0 points
- Spread: Seahawks -6
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: 49ers -7.5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 10.3 points
- Spread: 49ers -7.5
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
