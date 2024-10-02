NFL Week 5 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Wondering about the best wager among all 14 NFL games in Week 5? Our choice, in terms of the point spreads, is Colts +3. But scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.
Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.
Best Week 5 Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
BUF-HOU | MIA-NE | TB-ATL | NYJ-MIN | BAL-CIN
Pick: Texans +1 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Patriots -1 vs. Dolphins
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Patriots -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Buccaneers +1.5 vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -1.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 3
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bengals +2.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Best Week 5 Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Over 42.5 – Saints vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 45.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43 – Cowboys vs. Steelers
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Total: 41.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 43.5 – Buccaneers vs. Falcons
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Total: 41.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 3
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 50.5 – Ravens vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 50.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 48 – Packers vs. Rams
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 6
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.