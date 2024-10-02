NFL Week 5 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wondering about the best wager among all 14 NFL games in Week 5? Our choice, in terms of the point spreads, is Colts +3. But scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Week 5 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

BUF-HOU | MIA-NE | TB-ATL | NYJ-MIN | BAL-CIN

Pick: Texans +1 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 2.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Texans by 2.1 points Spread: Bills -1

Bills -1 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Patriots -1 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Patriots by 4.0 points Spread: Patriots -1

Patriots -1 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 0.7 points Spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 3

Oct. 3 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 5.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 5.2 points Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bengals +2.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 1.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 1.2 points Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Week 5 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 42.5 – Saints vs. Chiefs

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 45.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

45.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 7

Oct. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43 – Cowboys vs. Steelers

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Total: 41.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

41.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43.5 – Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Total: 41.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

41.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 3

Oct. 3 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 50.5 – Ravens vs. Bengals

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Total: 50.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

50.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 48 – Packers vs. Rams

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams Projected Total: 47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

47.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.