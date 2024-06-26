Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

June 18

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, 37 year old male has fallen and hit his head, has regained

consciousness, Lifeguard has been toned.

Cotton Plant Rd., 67 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Hwy. 6, McDonalds, 52 year old female with possible kidney stones.

Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, lift assist only.

Hwy. 6W & Dummy Line Rd., grass fire

June 19

Draper St., medical call, 34 year old female having seizure.

House-Carlson Dr., Walmart, near grocery side, juvenile has been locked in a hot car for an

unknown amount of time, Lifeguard also en route.

Thomas St., caller advises there is a fire between her shed and house.

June 20

Eureka St., male subject needs lift assist.

Jane St., medical alarm, negative contact with anyone at residence.

Shadow Lane, 57 year old male unresponsive.

Walgreens parking lot, two vehicle accident, BPD officers on scene, Lifeguard reporting an

extended response time, two people complaining of neck pain.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Hwy. 6W, Walgreens area, two vehicle accident.

Woodland Rd., Diversicare, caller advises smoke is coming from back of building.

June 21

Lester Street, 18 year old male with foot pain.

Perkins Lane, 18 year old subject has been burned with hot water.

Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, 20 year old subject with a medical emergency.

June 22

Woodland Rd., 70 year old male unable to move.

Lexy Cove, 29 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Hoskins Rd., 71 year old female having an episode.

Vance St., 56 year old female with a headache, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6E, Jack’s restaurant, customer not breathing.

June 23

College St., Batesville Police Dept., 62 year old male with gout.

Oak Leigh Dr., 75 year old female has fallen and hurt her leg.

Boyd St., 22 year old subject having a seizure.

Hickory Lane, 76 year old male has fallen.

Willow St., 19 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Lester St., 82 year old male is dehydrated.

Pine Lodge Rd., vehicle accident with injuries.

June 24

Oak Leigh Dr., 54 year old male in pain and out of breath.

Eureka St., behind New Beginnings Daycare, possible stroke victim.

Hwy. 6E, old Sunoco station, caller advised pump 4 is leaking fuel.

Hwy. 6 & Pearson, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

Perkins Lane, 18 year old female has walked into a pole and hit her head.

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s, commercial fire alarm.