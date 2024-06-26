Arkabutla Dam repair continues Published 11:00 am Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District continues to advance interim risk

reduction measures at Arkabutla Dam. Contractor Frontier Services, Inc., began construction

and equipment mobilization in early May.

Currently, drill pads are being installed for piezometers, automated instruments used for

monitoring groundwater pressure. Relief wells, which act like valves to relieve the water

pressure, allow excess water to be diverted safely, and serve to prevent sand boils, are scheduled

to follow.

Highway 51 Landing provides boating access into the Coldwater River above Arkabutla Dam

and will remain the only open boat ramp at Arkabutla Lake. Camping and other recreational use of

Arkabutla Lake area remain open, except for day use and fee use areas directly downstream of the dam.