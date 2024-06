North Delta Cheer Earns Camp Awards Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2024

The North Delta School high school cheerleaders brought home a basket of awards after last week’s cheer camp held at Ole Miss. The squad placed first in Camp Routine, first in Cheer, and first in Overall Game Day Spirit Routine, and won the Spirit Banana. Three cheerleaders earned Pin It Forward leadership awards and five were selected for All American. Team members are (front, from left) Taylor Snider, Baylie Terry, Kaley Ward (Captain), Ella Nichopoulos, (middle) Celes DeLeo, Grace Gordon, Addison Willingham, Anna Clay Worsham, Jada Bryant, (back) Alaina Masterson, A.C. Flautt, Emma Brown, Ella Rivers, Laney Taylor, Gracelyn Snyder, and Kadyn Bates.