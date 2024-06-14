Lost Pizza moving ahead with Batesville location Published 10:37 am Friday, June 14, 2024

The City of Batesville Planning Commission will next week hear a further update, including color schemes and building materials, for the new Lost Pizza restaurant coming to the corner of Medical Center Dr. and Forest Dr. across from two other eateries in the area.

Lost Pizza will locate across from Zaxby’s and The Kennel Club, putting a restaurant on three of the four corner lots at the intersection of what is commonly called the “Wal Mart road.”

The popular pizza makers received approval from the Planning Commission at a previous meeting for the site and building design. At their regular monthly meeting Monday afternoon at City Hall, commissioners are expected to approve the store’s exterior color selections and the type of materials used in construction.

The narrow strip of land between Forest Dr. (which runs beside Zaxby’s) and the parking lot of Batesville Civic Center is just wide enough for the pizza restaurant and a planned second business – Dipstix quick lube – with required parking spaces.

Information on the Lost Pizza Co.’s website says:

Lost Pizza Co. started as a dream of its founders, Brooks Roberts & Preston Lott, way back when they were roommates in college. Their dream was to create a cool, funky atmosphere where friends can get together and enjoys some great food. All through college, they continued dreaming about their one-of-a-kind eatery, but they inevitably graduated, and they had to move on to work in the “real world”. The dream was put on hold.

Jump forward to 2007. Brooks was living on the St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with his wife, Jenny. It was while Preston was visiting Brooks and Jenny in the Caribbean that they decided to make their dream restaurant a reality back in their hometown of Indianola, MS. It took a little convincing, but eventually, they packed their bags, moved back to the Mississippi Delta and the rest is history.

Lost “Dog” Pizza Co. opened in Indianola, MS in September 2007, followed soon by a second location in nearby Cleveland. In 2011, John Mark and Emily Elliot joined the LPC family and opened the first Lost Pizza Co. franchise location in Tupelo, MS. Since then, we have partnered with other franchisees that are just as passionate about Lost Pizza Co. as we are. With their help, we’ve continued to grow to 28 locations across Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, & Texas.

As Lost Pizza Co. continues to grow, our dream now is the same as it was way back when. We want your dining experience to be as fun as getting to go see the bearded lady, riding a camel while swallowing a sword at the state fair when you were 10 years old (yeah it’s that cool!) We make every pizza with pride using only the finest and freshest ingredients! We make almost everything fresh, in-house, every day. So come early because when we sell out of something, we are OUT (until tomorrow!) GET LOST…