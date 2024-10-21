Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Can we count on Steven Stamkos lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Boston Bruins at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Stamkos averages four shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

