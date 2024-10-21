Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

Can we anticipate Gustav Nyquist scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators clash with the Boston Bruins at 8:45 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are allowing 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

