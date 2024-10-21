Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:54 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET. Will Roman Josi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 20 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

