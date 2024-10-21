Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 11:55 pm Monday, October 21, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Marchessault scored — and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.