Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
Published 11:55 pm Monday, October 21, 2024
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Marchessault scored — and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
