Bashin’ in Batesville Published 6:27 pm Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The Batesville 6 and Under All-Star team won first place in their division at the annual Batesville Bash tournament held at J.P. Hudson Park last weekend. The park was filled with families and supporters of some 39 baseball and softball teams representing Dizzy Dean leagues from cities around the state. Two Batesville teams – the 6U boys and the 10U boys took first place trophies – and the 6U girls won second place at the Bash. Members of the champion 6U baseball team are (front, from left) Christopher Boykin, Rhett Faulkner, Baylor Childs, Luca Capps, Blake Morgan, Lincoln Oakley, Andrew Shipp, (standing) Jameson Horne, Speer Flint, Kylan Lewis, Connor Mills, (coaches) Cayne Boykin, Cole Flint, Jimbo Faulkner, and Kevin Davis. (Contributed)