Sharon K. Striplin, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

Sharon Kay Striplin, 57, a devoted homemaker known for her caring nature and love for people, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford . She was born on October 21, 1966, in Memphis.

Sharon’s warm personality and unwavering affection for her family and friends will always be cherished and remembered. She found joy in simple pleasures such as visiting the casino and spending quality time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, William “Bo” Striplin; her children: Tonya Bishop (Jason) of Water Valley; Keith Leslie (Nastassja) of Oxford; step-daughter Marie Cuevas (John) of Sarah; step-son William Striplin Jr. of Horn Lake.

Sharon also leaves behind seven siblings: Charles Craig (Cleo) of Dell, AR; Larry Craig of Champaign, IL; Johnny Craig (Sheila) of Olive Branch; Joyce Arata (George) of Horn Lake,; Patsy Detiveaux of Water Valley; Bonnie Box (Roger) of Enid; Vickie Graves of Vidor, TX; six grandchildren: Alysa Morton, Haleigh-Kate Leslie, Bradley Leslie, Megan Bishop, Alexander Leslie, and Kaylen Leslie; nine step-grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Willie B. Craig and Mary Hendrix Craig and by her brother Danny B. Craig and sister Debbie Campbell.

The visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, from noon until 2 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Sharon will forever be remembered for her kind heart and selfless dedication to those around her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace.