Walter "Sonny" Moore, 83

Walter “Sonny” Moore, 83, passed away on May 21, 2024, at his home in Batesville.

He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Batesville to the late Walter Campbell Moore, Sr. and Loraine Land Moore.

He was known for his dedicated career as a Truck Driver and his honorable service in the United States Navy. During his time in and throughout his life, Sonny developed a deep passion for caring for dogs.

Sonny is survived by his devoted wife Carolyne Tait Moore of Batesville, MS, their children Dawna Moore of Gulfport, Jeffrey Moore and Nola Stonestreet both of Batesville, and Amber Giannotti of Buford, GA. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Chloe, Elijah, Brayden, Morgan, Jace, Tenley Maddie, Charlotte, and Magnolia. He also leaves behind three siblings, Tommy Moore of Batesville, Larry Moore of Belden, and Patricia Massey of AR.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, William Moore.

Sonny’s presence in the lives of all who knew him will be greatly missed. Per his request, there will be no services held.