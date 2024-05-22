Property Transfers Published 11:50 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 13 – 17, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Lateka Houston to Sandra Sawyer and Glenn Sawyer, Lot 8 and the South 44.8 feet of Lot 7 located in Hillandale

Subdivision.

Russell Paulk to The Russell Dalton Paulk, Jr. Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin Colby Shankle and Allie Elizabeth Shankle to Eric Dawson Payne and Jennifer Elise Payne, A fraction of

the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Patrick C. Bryant and Rhonda K. Bryant to Jeremiah Harper and Christy Harper, Part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Christopher R. Eckert to Ashley M. Wells, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3,

Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Laketrick Sanford to Cedrick Flowers, Plat for a 1-acre parcel in Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Sarah Pride to Marshall Commercial Properties, LLC, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Heafner Motors, Inc. to Justin Reed Gammill, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

Donna Raye Davis to The Phillip Marvin Hodges Trust, Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6

West.

Timothy Strong to The Morris Living Trust, A fractional part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7,

Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Howard Gene Shields and Buffy Shields to Allie Shankle, Lot 3, Block 16, Batesville.

The Estate of Arlendra Brittany Tiesha Burt to Byron Lee, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9

South, Range 6 West.

Russell A. Dubois to Solid Investments MS, LLC, Lot 2, Concrete Block Subdivision.

Denley Rental Properties, LLC to WT Properties, LLC, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

South, Range 7 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Dustin Weeks and Karrah Hudson, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township

10 South, Range 7 West.

John Warren to Margaret Warren, Lot 24 of the Fourth Addition to Sunrise Hills Subdivision.

The Susan G Wilson Revocable Trust to Richard A. Wilson, Jr., A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Colmon S. Mitchell, Vera Sue Mitchell Phillips, and Mona Miles Mitchell Harrison to JAMA, Inc., Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7,

Maxey Subdivision and fraction of Block 29, Batesville.

First Judicial District

James O. Rutledge to Charles Clay Wilkinson, Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 4, Range 7 West.

Aerial Zhana Sanford and Terry G. Blake to Aerial Zhana Sanford, Part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Susan Wilson Revocable Trust to Richard Wilson, Part of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Rilsha Butts to Kennedie Edwards, Fraction of Block 9, Sardis.

Michael White to Dennis Adams, Southeast and Southwest Quarters of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 8

West.

Katie Suits to K&G Property Group, LLC, A part of Block 19, Sardis.