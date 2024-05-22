Batesville Municipal Court Published 8:48 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Thursday, May 16, with Judge Jay

Westfaul presiding.

Dylan Boyce Crowell, 206 East Street, Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a

controlled substance, firearm possession enhancement penalty and careless driving bound over

to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Travis Dean Gates, 6742 Hwy. 35 South, Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty

under sworn testimony of a public safety ordinance and fined $100.

Conesha Shunta Hamilton, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date

on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.

Tamika House, Hampton Inn, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant on a curfew violation.

Coriana Renise King, 100 Woods Street, Batesville, failed to appeal and was issued an

arrest warrant on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.

Traveion Terrell Kuyendall, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date

on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.

David Lee Ragsdale, 300 Hwy. 35, Batesville, had two counts of felony aggravated use of

a deadly weapon continued.

Lazavier Latron Sanford, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date on

charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Timbreneshia Quenshay Sanford, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date

on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Lanija Smallie, 322 Sherwood Drive A, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date on charges of

public drunk and disorderly conduct.

John Bradford was charged with disturbing the peace and fined $228.

Janice Diane Jones made an initial appearance on charges of felony possession of a controlled

substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Angela West made an initial appearance and pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was fined

$417.

In a case set for trial, Jeanie Wielgoss, 84 Azzie Lee Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to loud

music and was found guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and fined $1,152 with six

months in jail (suspended) and one year probation.