Batesville Municipal Court
Published 8:48 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Compiled by Brad Greer
The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Thursday, May 16, with Judge Jay
Westfaul presiding.
Dylan Boyce Crowell, 206 East Street, Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a
controlled substance, firearm possession enhancement penalty and careless driving bound over
to the Panola County Grand Jury.
Travis Dean Gates, 6742 Hwy. 35 South, Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty
under sworn testimony of a public safety ordinance and fined $100.
Conesha Shunta Hamilton, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date
on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.
Tamika House, Hampton Inn, Batesville, was issued an arrest warrant on a curfew violation.
Coriana Renise King, 100 Woods Street, Batesville, failed to appeal and was issued an
arrest warrant on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.
Traveion Terrell Kuyendall, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date
on charges of disorderly conduct and disobeying a lawful order.
David Lee Ragsdale, 300 Hwy. 35, Batesville, had two counts of felony aggravated use of
a deadly weapon continued.
Lazavier Latron Sanford, 112 Jackson Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date on
charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
Timbreneshia Quenshay Sanford, 114 Ozbirn Street, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date
on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Lanija Smallie, 322 Sherwood Drive A, Batesville, was given a May 23 trial date on charges of
public drunk and disorderly conduct.
John Bradford was charged with disturbing the peace and fined $228.
Janice Diane Jones made an initial appearance on charges of felony possession of a controlled
substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Angela West made an initial appearance and pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was fined
$417.
In a case set for trial, Jeanie Wielgoss, 84 Azzie Lee Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to loud
music and was found guilty to disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and fined $1,152 with six
months in jail (suspended) and one year probation.