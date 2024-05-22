Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:48 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

May 14

Oakleigh Cove, residential fire alarm.

Acorn Lane, elderly female has fallen and needs lift assist.

Jackson St., 48 year old female needs lift assist.

May 15

Hwy. 6 & Medical Center Drive, three vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Leonard St., 45 year old with an altered level of consciousness.

Hwy. 51N, Walgreens, male subject has passed out in the pharmacy.

May 16

Eureka St., elderly subject has fallen and hit her head.

Hwy. 6 near Keating Rd., two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Hwy. 35N, MHP office, smell of gas reported.

Leonard St., 45 year old female with an altered mental status.

Hwy. 6E, AAA Storage, text received that someone has an emergency at the address, no other

information available, officers have also been dispatched.

Hwy. 51N & Tiger Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

Noble St., 61 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

May 17

House-Carlson Dr., Walmart, female subject had a car battery fall on her leg.

E. Lee St., Sardis, Dollar General, has leak, county requesting assistance, area departments

not responding to fire tones.

May 18

I-55 northbound near the River Road bridge, vehicle accident with injuries.

I-55 northbound, north of the River Road bridge, another vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

Lemaster Rd., possible stroke victim, county requesting assistance.

Dogwood Lane, lift assist only.

Noble St., 40 year old female with altered mental status, Lifeguard reporting extended response

time, no ambulances are available.

Lester St., 64 year old female is throwing up.

May 19

Walmart, near garden center, 57 year old female has fallen, Lifeguard is en route.

Trianon St., male subject has altered mental status.

Hwy. 6E., near Lowe’s, two vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

Trantham Rd., 65 year old male with leg and head injuries from fall, negative contact with any

county fire units, county requesting mutual aid.

Patton Lane, caller advises there is an odor of gas.

May 20

Hwy. 6 & Eureka St., vehicle accident, 18-wheeler and car.

Pearson St., 67 year old male with chest pain.

Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, large diesel spill.

West St., caller advises a power line has fallen and there is smoke in the house.