Property Transfers Published 11:27 am Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between April 22 – 26, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Willie L. Perry and Charlotte L. Perry to Jay 10 Properties, LLC, Lot 76A, Sardis Lake Estates, a parcel of land

located in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

W and W Food Stores of North Mississippi, Inc. to Creg, Inc., Portion of Lot 9 and all of Lots 10 to 14, in Block A,

Maxey Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Glenn F. Shepherd to Glenn F. Shepherd, Sarah Shepherd, and The Susan G. Wilson Revocable Trust, Northeast

Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 East, and the East Part of Lot 34, and the West Part of Lot 33,

Riverview Subdivision.

Glenn F. Shepherd and Sarah Shepherd to The Susan G. Wilson Revocable Trust, A part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 East, and the East Part of Lot 34, and the West Part of Lot 33, Riverview

Subdivision.

Hak S. Wheat and Javier N. Wheat to Eddie Reynolds, 161.7 acres, more or less, in Section 21, Township 10, Range

6.

The Baptist Missionary Association of Mississippi, Revolving Loan Fund, to Double F Properties, LLC, A fraction of

the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Carolyn Ann Stokes to Travis King, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the Northeast Quarter of Section

4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Darvis and Debra Gallaher to Jeffery Williams, Lot 14, Wildwood Subdivision.

Harold and Cherrise Gaster to Christopher Terry, 2 acres, more or less, in Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 6

West.

Russell and Jayme Rowsey to The Victoria Rowsey Irrevocable Trust, Lot 38 of Section B, Dogwood Hills

Subdivision.

Anita Pearce Wallace and Patricia Pearce Matthews to Christopher Knapp, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township

8 South, Range 5 West.

Jamie Howell, Sr. to Jamie Howell, Jr. and Susan Cascio, A tract in Block 14, Pope.

Leigh and Steven Shepherd to Jacob and Mae Hodges, Lot 9, Block 13, Batesville.

John Britt, Sr. to Maranda Wolfe, 1.39 acres, more or less, in Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jennifer and Bobby Booth to Liberty Hill Water Association, Inc., Fractional part of Section 23, Township 10 South,

Range 7 West.

Abraham Taylor to Robert Rudd, A parcel of land in Section 18, Township 9, Range 7.

Gilbert Stroud to Gary Swindle, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Betty J. Livingston to Cordarius Brown and Kelashae Wooten, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township

7, Range 7.

Osborn J. Turner, IV and Shirley R. Turner to Ethan Simmerman and Brittany Simmerman, A fraction of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Alex Properties, Inc. to Mousa, Inc., Lot 11 in Block X, Crenshaw.

David A. Moore, Trustee of the Moore Revocable Trust to EK Holdings, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 30,

Township 7 South, Range 9 West, and the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West, and

the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

A&S Station, LLC to Habibur Rahman, Moabdur Rakib, Mohammad R. Hosain, and M.D. Abdullah, 2 acres, more or

less, on Compress Road, Hwy. 51; A parcel in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32,

Township 6 South, Range 7 West.