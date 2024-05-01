Panola County Jail Log Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

April 22

Kasey Kajuan Hankins, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Javar Almariuswalte Pollard, 15 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with careless driving and driving while license

suspended.

Bryandrekus Armstead, 142 Figg Rd., Crowder, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

April 23

Jayden Anquan Williams, 120 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with three counts of burglary, petit larceny,

contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Timothy Paton Camp, 959 Whippoorwill Rd., Pope, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Terrance Terrell Cryer, 4225 Brighton Dr., Horn Lake, arrested on a bench warrant.

April 24

Gadarrius Lushun Toliver, 420 Franklin St., Sardis, held for court.

La’Tylen Arnez Toliver, 701 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

April 25

Jasun Jurod Bobo, 213 Panola Ave., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Quenidarius Gerayle Gibson, 106 Warner St., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Johnny Jmar Stickland, 3392 Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, petit

larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

Kristine Lynne Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jerrell Jermaine McWilliams, 3837 Pattie Ann Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Farris Rachalla, 1939 Kehl Rd., Clover, SC, charged with malicious mischief.

Austin Blake Willis, 4837 Hwy. 51S, Pope, charged with sexual battery and gratification of lust.

Kendrick Deshay Jones, 205 Claude St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Belinda Butler Keeler, 707 Meade St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

James Smith Grays, 1329 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

April 26

Verkedra Artise Hall, 112 Field St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Bernard Brown, 1924 Killebrew Rd., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Darren Terrell Angland, 315 Jeonne Dr., Memphis, charged with statutory rape.

Christopher Robin Edge, 202 Dunlap St., Sardis, charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of grand

larcency.

Ronald Glen Biggers, Jr., 6851 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Kenesha Lashay Anderson, 15 Earnestine Turner Rd., Sardis, charged with expired tag and felony fleeing.

Jamal John Jerome Lyons, 131 Johnny Lyons Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 27

James Wright Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 1000 Hawkins St., Courtland, charged with trespassing.

Lakiesha Marie Pope, 1175 MLK Dr., De Moines, IA, charged with public drunkenness.

Timothy Shawn Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 28

Quentine Tiilee Johnson, 1205 Cotton St., Greenwood, charged with DUI.

R’Licitie Dayshanae Wilson, 761 Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Randall Kurt Ivy, 1886 Sees Chapel Rd., Sarah, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Thomas Lawrence Morris, 4113 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident,

and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Issac Jerome Miller, 273 Ragon Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (5th).

Keandre Dashane Booker, 45 W. Govan St., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Nathan Mikal Ivy, 4004 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Ulises Salazar Gonzalez, 855 E. Milwaukee Rd., Elkhart, IN, charged with DUI.

Brandon Dshun Pettis, 93A Fiat St., Taylor, charged with DUI (other/2nd).

Jeanie Wielgoss, 34F Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with violation of the loud music ordinance, resisting arrest,

and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

David Bryan Downs, 247 Bringle Rd., Covington, TN, charged with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle.