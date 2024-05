SP Junior High Baseball Awards Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

South Panola Junior High baseball awards were announced for the 2024 searson last week. PIctured are the winners, from left, team captain Elvis Vaughn, Jr., highest batting average Easton Lightsey, team captain and pitching award Miles Roberts, Tiger Award Bowen Elliot, Tiger Award Jameson Hill, Hustle Award Cash Crumpler, and highest GPA Hays Cochran.