Carole Murphey Appointed Director of Mississippi Judicial College

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

The University of Mississippi School of Law Dean Frederick G. Slabach announced last week the appointment of Carole Murphey of Batesville as the new Director of the Mississippi Judicial College.

In this role, Murphey will serve as the chief administrative officer of the Mississippi Judicial College, overseeing its administration and supervising the professional staff.

With a remarkable tenure of 27 years within the MJC, Murphey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position. Murphey has been an integral part of MJC’s success, previously serving as staff attorney and research counsel. Her leadership abilities were further demonstrated during her service as interim director of the MJC since June of 2023. In this capacity, she has effectively steered the MJC through a full program year, ensuring its continued success and growth.

Randy Pierce, former MJC Director and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice, praised Murphey’s leadership.

“Carole Murphey will do an excellent job leading the Mississippi Judicial College. She has devoted her legal career to serving Mississippi judges and court-related personnel. During my tenure as Director of the Mississippi Judicial College, Carole played a vital role in the successes that we achieved. No doubt, she is prepared to continue the excellent service the Mississippi Judicial College provides the State of Mississippi.”

Madison County Court Judge Ed Hannan, who served on the search committee and is a member of the Mississippi Judicial College Board of Governors, congratulated Murphey and expressed excitement about working with her.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Carole Murphey on her appointment as Director of the Mississippi Judicial College,” Hannan said. “I am confident that her leadership will continue to elevate the college’s role within the Mississippi judicial community, and I look forward to working with her.”

Mississippi Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Virginia Carlton who also serves on the Mississippi Judicial College Governing Board and was a member of the search committee, commented on Murphey’s qualifications and long service to the judiciary.

“Murphey’s appointment as Director of the Mississippi Judicial College is a testament to her exemplary qualifications and dedicated service to the judiciary. Her extensive experience and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead the college into the future.”

“Carole Murphey’s appointment as Director of the Mississippi Judicial College is a testament to her outstanding contributions and leadership within the legal community,” said UM Law School Dean Frederick G. Slabach. “We are confident that under her guidance, the College will continue to thrive and serve as a cornerstone of legal education and training for Mississippi judges and state court personnel.”

“I am honored to have been selected as the Director of the Mississippi Judicial College,” said Murphey. “I will strive to ensure that the Mississippi Judicial College continues to provide the highest quality of education and training for the judiciary. I want to especially thank Dean Slabach for entrusting me with this position and the MJC staff for their dedication to our program.”

Murphey earned her Juris Doctor from UM Law in 1994, where she distinguished herself as a leader. She served on the editorial board of the Mississippi Law Journal, held the position of Judicial Liaison of the Moot Court Board, and chaired the Honor Council.

In her new role, Murphey will be responsible for directing, coordinating, and administering the operations of the MJC. She will also collaborate with Mississippi judges and court personnel to meet the needs of the judiciary.

The Mississippi Judicial College is a division of UM Law. Founded in 1970 by the late Judge Noah S. “Soggy” Sweat, the MJC became the first full-time state judicial education program in the country.

The MJC provides continuing judicial education and training each year for about 1,400 judges and court personnel across the state, including: supreme court justices; court of appeals judges; chancery, circuit, county, justice, and municipal court judges; youth court judges and referees; court administrators, court clerks and court reporters.

The MJC’s mission, in addition to education, is also to provide technical assistance to Mississippi courts, and provide the state legislature with current and accurate information regarding the needs of the courts.